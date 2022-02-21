Susquehanna University is relaxing its masking policy, beginning today.
As hospitalizations in the Valley have decreased and since 96 percent of students at the Selinsgrove university are double vaccinated against COVID-19 and about 84 percent have received the booster, a decision was made to loosen the masking requirement for all who are up to date with vaccinations and boosters, said Jennifer Spotts, director of strategic communications.
"I believe we are at the point in the pandemic where we can and should relax some of the on-campus rules and protocols to reflect our progress and lowered risk," said Susquehanna's COVID-19 coordinator and biology professor David Ricard. "It is not fair to continue to place restrictions on the vast majority of people who have done everything right by getting vaccinated and boosted."
Masks will be still be required of everyone in classrooms and labs, when riding together in a vehicle and attending events and activities that are open to the public, such as sports and arts events. Masking requirements for anyone in quarantine or isolation will also not change, Spotts said.
Those who are up to date with boosters will not be required to wear masks in hallways, residence halls, dining centers, library, offices or the fitness center.
Student-athletes will continue to follow NCAA protocols.
Layered cloth masks and surgical masks are once again acceptable types of masks, in addition to KN95s.
Masking protocols at Bucknell University remain unchanged, spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said Monday.