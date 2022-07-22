Tribune News Service
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has launched a multi-state biosurveillance network to determine waters in the northeastern U.S., including Pennsylvania, where smallmouth bass have been found with black blotches on their bodies.
Blotchy bass syndrome was detected on bass in the Susquehanna River as early as 2005 when the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and others began investigating various problems in the river’s bass population that was exhibiting a decline.
The commission is among the USGS partners in the project led by the Eastern Ecological Science Center.
According to the USGS, “Hyperpigmented melanistic lesions on the surface of black basses have been observed in a number of waterbodies across the country in increasing frequency.
“We have recently identified that this condition, blotchy bass syndrome, is associated with a novel emerging adomavirus. A coordinated biosurveillance network is necessary to understand the geographical extent, seasonality and biological threat of this viral disease to black basses.”
Center researchers recently sequenced the complete genome on the emerging adomavirus.
Adomaviruses are a proposed group of DNA viruses recently observed in fish.
The new project will leverage partners including Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s and plans to expand the existing network of fish and wildlife agencies with the integration of a citizen science component, including anglers associated with black bass angling groups and organized fishing tournaments.
State partners and university affiliates will manage the citizen science component.
In addition to documenting the occurrence of the disease, the USGS plans to develop molecular diagnostic markers for it as well as minimally invasive, non-lethal sampling methods to better establish the seasonality and progression of the disease.
Sampling for the virus will include non-lethal sampling of skin of clinically normal fish and fish presenting with blotchy bass syndrome.
Genome sequencing will be used to compare genomes of isolates from geographically distant locations to interrogate phylogeographic differences.
Disease occurrence data will be archived in a new database — USGS AquaDePTH — that is in development.