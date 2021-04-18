SUNBURY — More than 100 area volunteers of all ages, dressed in boots and protective gear, gathered at the Sunbury Boat Launch on a sun-splashed, 50-degree early Sunday morning for the annual spring clean up along the banks of the Susquehanna River and the River island.
This has been an annual affair for 10 years, said Danielle Bronowicz, chair of the committee (under Sunbury Revitalization) charged with organizing the cleanup, “but last year we weren’t able to do it because of the pandemic. This year we weren’t even sure we could, so we really put this together in the last month and a half.”
Bronowicz took over as committee chair a few months ago, she said.
“Particularly after the lockdown and the pandemic, people are going outside and appreciating more of what we have,” she said, referring to the river and the environment in general. “And then to see all the litter and debris gives us all more motivation to pick it up and keep things clean.”
There were 17 areas that “teams” of volunteers were assigned to.
“Leaders take their team members to the designated spot, clean up the area, and then come back,” Bronowicz said. “Then we treat them to pizzas donated by local businesses and subs as well.”
Stevi Witcoski, of Trevorton, is also on the committee.
“I’ve volunteered for a couple of years,” she said, as she helped guide other volunteers to other members of their assigned group.
“The last two years we held this event the weather was bad,” Witcoski said. “This year with the good weather we have a lot bigger turnout.”
Including among the group of volunteers are three boaters to help volunteers get to the island.
“The island collects a lot of trash,” Witcoski said.
One of those island groups is led by Sarah Wendt, of Northumberland. On her team was her husband, Derek, and Lucy Evans, of Sunbury.
“I chose the island to go to with my team,” Sarah said, as she got on the boat, “because you find the most interesting things washed up on the island.
Sarah has been doing the river cleanup for five years, she said.
“I once found a refrigerator without a door,” Wendt said. “But the oddest thing I ever found was a toilet.”
Julie Steiner, of Northumberland Borough, team 7 leader, didn’t have far to go with her team — she began at the wooded banks near the boat launch and will go along the banks to the Veteran’s Bridge.
An hour into her team’s search, she said was finding, “a lot of plastic.”
The oddest thing Steiner ever found was a styrofoam cooler, she said.
On Sunday, Steiner said the strangest thing she found was a 8-inch block of dried paint.
At the noon end time for the collection event, Bronowicz stood by a pile of debris with her daughter, Emma.
Among the oddest things found by volunteers on Sunday, she said, are coolers, a vintage camera, a TV, a fence, a bread crate, and a mini-refrigerator.
After all is said and done, Bronowicz said, “Weavers, in Norry, take the tires for us and take care of the disposal.”
Then, because Sunbury Revitalization is registered under Keep Pa. Beautiful, they cover the cost of dumping here in the city, Bronowicz said.
“This is a real team effort,” she continued. “From the committee members to businesses helping us pull this off.”
The committee also decided to have some fun with the event, so go to twitter, #srcp2021 or #srcptrashawards for trashy photos taken by volunteers. You can also go to the Susquehanna River Clean Up page on Facebook for photos from Sunday’s effort.