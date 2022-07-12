SUNBURY — The causeway of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam summer repair project is expected to be removed by early next week, according to park officials.
Shikellamy State Park Manager Andrew Leidich said routine testing of the other bags was completed. The flashboard system in bay six has been removed and the contractor began removing the rip rap causeway and crane pad.
“Barring any unforeseen circumstances we expect the rest of the causeway to be out early next week,” said Leidich.
The inflation process of the dam began on July 6. The speed of the inflation process will be dependent on river levels and may take up to two weeks or more before Lake Augusta is at its normal summer level, said Leidich.
The $1.07 million repair project caused boating season to be delayed this year until at least mid-to-late August. The inflation of the dam each year on the Susquehanna River creates the 3,000-acre Lake Augusta, but needed repairs caused the fourth shortened boating season since 2017.
Bag six, the second one from the Shamokin Dam side, suffered damage in 2019 from multiple high-water events. A routine bag replacement was set for fall 2021, but high river levels and lower temperatures prevented the project, postponing it until this year.