HARRISBURG — The North Branch of the Susquehanna River in northeastern Pennsylvania is the state’s 2023 River of the Year.
The Susquehanna North Branch received 4,098 of the 11,438 votes cast by the public to win, according to a news release from the Department of Conservation and National Resources (DCNR). Perkiomen Creek was second with 3,110, followed by Conestoga River at 2,490 and Schuylkill River at 1,740.
“Through planned River of the Year celebrations, public awareness of the value of the North Branch of the Susquehanna River will be increased and major initiatives along this section of the river will be underscored,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Economic revitalization of river-town communities will enhance access to the river; increase tourism; and provide additional land and water-based recreational opportunities for local residents and visitors alike.”
The North Branch flows from the New York state line to Sunbury, near Shikellamy State Park at the confluence with the river's West Branch. The North Branch flows through eight counties — Susquehanna, Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Columbia, Montour and Northumberland.
“POWR would like to commend everyone for their support for the nominated rivers, especially for the strong showing of support for the Susquehanna River North Branch,” said Janet Sweeney, of the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers. “The River of the Year program continues to engage our communities by providing a wonderful opportunity to showcase all the nominated rivers and the great work being done in Pennsylvania on these resources. We are excited about the opportunity to highlight the Susquehanna River North Branch."