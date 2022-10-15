SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University student Katryna Williams has nearly squelched her fear of spiders while doing research in biology professor Matt Persons’ class this semester.
Working in two labs lab filled with 1,750 spiders to research the effects herbicides have on six species of arachnids collected from fields has helped the senior become more comfortable with the creepy-crawlers.
“At the beginning, I told the class that I have arachnophobia and that I never have come close to touching spiders. Being in a room filled with 1,000 spiders was terrifying,” she said Thursday afternoon as she casually reached into a plastic container and pulled out a tiny Mecaphesa asperata, also known as a crab spider.
“I’m still not touching the bigger ones,” she said.
Persons, who is a recent member of the Pennsylvania Pesticide Advisory Board, said the research measuring the impact herbicides and pesticides have on spiders is important since up to 250,000 spiders occupy an acre and they are vital to eliminating insects that are harmful to plants.
“I hope (the research) leads to thinking of a different approach” regarding the spraying of weed killer, he said.
While there are more than 50,000 species of spiders, Persons’ current research involves six species: Tigrosa helluo; Pardosa milvina and Rabidosa rabida, each are also known as a wolf spider; Pisaurina mira, or nursery web spider; Frontinella pyramitela, or bowl and doily spider and Mecaphesa asperata, or crab spider.
Senior Conor Ryan signed up for Persons’ class not fully aware of the work the students would be doing, but, like Williams, was interested in taking part in a research project.
“I’m not the biggest fan of spiders, but they don’t” gross him out, he said.
Surprisingly, Ryan said, the spiders require quite a lot of care.
“They’re a lot like dogs,” he said of the time required to water the soil of each plastic container holding a single spider and to feed them a total of 25,000 crickets a week. “It’s very tedious.”