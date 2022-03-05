SELINSGROVE — Two Valley residents and Susquehanna University students have been selected as semifinalists in the Fulbright U.S. Student Program competition.
Seniors Emma Beiter, of Danville, and Olivia McGaw, of Bloomsburg, are among the semifinalists in the program that provides students an opportunity to study, teach, or conduct research in more than 160 countries.
Each year, the Fulbright Commission receives about 10,000 applications a year and selects about 2,000 students to participate.
Beiter is a psychology and Spanish double major seeking to assist in teaching English in Peru and McGaw is a Spanish studies — education K-12 major who has applied for an English teaching assistantship in Spain.
“Achieving Fulbright semifinalist status is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Karol Weaver, a Susquehanna history professor who assists students through the application process. “The Fulbright competition is highly selective and I know that with their Susquehanna background, these students are well-positioned to compete among the nation’s top student-scholars.”
After being chosen as semifinalists by Fulbright U.S. National Screening Committees, applications are passed to the host countries for final selection. The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government. It is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.