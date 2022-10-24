SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University invites the community to its Halloween on the Avenue event next month.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 on University Avenue between Pine and Broad streets, students living on the avenue and other clubs and organizations will offer trick-or-treaters candy, games, food and activities including carnival-style games, free snacks and small fire pits for making s’mores.
The SU Dance Team will perform at 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and music will be provided by the student-run radio station, 88.9 WQSU-FM.
Susquehanna participates in the Teal Pumpkin Project and will have separate non-food prizes available for children with food sensitivities or allergies.