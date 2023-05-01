SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University will offer a new entrepreneurship and corporate innovation major beginning in fall 2023.
“In this flexible major, students will learn how to leverage innovation in the launch of new ventures and the expansion of existing corporate markets,” said Emma Fleck, chair and associate professor of management and marketing. “They will develop their problem-solving and creative-thinking skills, their ability to recognize opportunities and their aptitude to develop systematic plans to capitalize on high-potential ideas.”
The entrepreneurship and corporate innovation major will be offered by the Sigmund Weis School of Business. Students may choose courses in luxury brand marketing, management and marketing depending on where they see their future as entrepreneurs as they grow an entrepreneurial, problem-solving mindset; learn how to launch a new venture inside of a company or as a startup; and work with faculty who have entrepreneurial experiences.
In addition to the major’s course requirements, students may also engage in one-on-one mentorship with the business school’s entrepreneur-in-residence; build and launch multiple businesses; participate in consulting projects with small businesses and high-growth startups; and qualify for startup funding for business development.
“The wonderful thing about entrepreneurship is that there is no blueprint,” Fleck said. “No matter a student’s starting point, their entrepreneurial expertise will advance by studying real-world lessons of successful businesses — lessons that they will be able to use to support their own entrepreneurial endeavors.”