SUNBURY — Under a new agreement inked Friday, eligible Lackawanna College students will be able to earn a bachelor's degree at Susquehanna University at substantial cost savings.
Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green and Lackawanna College Chief Operating Officer TJ Eltringham signed the dual transfer agreement Friday that allows qualified students guaranteed acceptance as a junior at the university and a chance to receive up to $32,0000 a year in merit-based scholarships, plus an additional $5,000 a year for students in Phi Theta Kappa, the college’s academic honor society.
SU was founded in 1858 to help provide an education to people who otherwise could not afford it, Green said during Friday morning's announcement at the Lackawanna College Sunbury Center on North Fourth Street in Sunbury.
While Lackawanna College has a long history of preparing students, Green said the new partnership will give students with an associates degree a "pathway to encourage them" to pursue a bachelor's degree.
It's a valuable partnership, said Eltringham, that "gives access and opportunities to higher education to anyone who desires it, who wants to better themselves and better their communities."
The agreement also gives students at Lackawanna College's Sunbury satellite campus a chance to continue their education closer to home, he said.
"They'll continue to stay here and reinvest here," said Eltringham.
Susquehanna has signed similar transfer agreements in the past two years with Delaware County Community College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lehigh Carbon Community College, Luzerne County Community College, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and Reading Area Community College.
SU Provost and Dean of Faculty Dave Ramsaran said the agreements highlight the university's goals based on the 2019 strategic plan to "expand our relationships with all community colleges in the commonwealth."
The partnerships also help bolster SU's focus on students by improving access and quality of education, social mobility and quality of life, said DJ Menifee, Susquehanna University's vice president for enrollment.
The agreement, which waives the university’s application fees, also requires students to complete an “intent to enroll” form with a Lackawanna College transfer advisor prior to having earned 30 credits. Interested students can apply by June 1 for fall semester enrollment or by Oct. 1 for spring semester enrollment this year. All scholarships may be renewed for up to four semesters for students earning an associate degree contingent upon students earning at least 30 credits each academic year at Susquehanna.
“Few investments have a greater impact on our nation or more substantial return than access to higher education,” Green said. “On average, college graduates earn more than $1 million in lifetime income above those who do not complete college degrees and are more likely to remain employed in times of high unemployment. We look forward to ensuring a smooth transition for Lackawanna College graduates who come to Susquehanna to complete their bachelor’s degrees in preparation for an even brighter future.”