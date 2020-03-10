The coronavirus has prompted Susquehanna University to return nine students studying in Italy and to curb its operations in areas of high-risk.
As of Monday, the university is operating only in countries where the U.S. State Department is advising travelers to exercise normal or increased caution, spokesman Amanda O'Rourke said.
Nine students studying abroad in Italy have returned home, not the campus, a move that was made after numerous reported deaths from the disease, she said. By Monday there were 463 confirmed deaths from coronavirus, making Italy the second-hardest hit behind China.
"Susquehanna has suspended all university-related student travel to China, South Korea and Italy until further notice, as have most U.S. higher education institutions," O'Rourke said. "Faculty, staff and students who are traveling domestically or internationally to permitted regions are asked to register their travel with the university," she said.
SU administrators are holding daily briefings and meeting regularly with Geisinger Health System and Pennsylvania Department of Health to discuss preparation, screening and prevention efforts to help keep the campus safe, she said.
Before Bucknell University students left for spring break last Friday, Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak sent out an email advising students, faculty and staff to take precautions during the outbreak and for travelers to monitor the Centers for Disease Control website for any alerts or updates.
All international trips were canceled by Bucknell and two domestic trips were canceled by their leaders, she said, but most travel in the U.S. is taking place during the spring break as planned. The two canceled trips are the management program's Silicon Valley trip and the Engineering Success Alliance's New York City trip.
"Individual students, faculty and staff considering personal travel abroad during the break should consult the CDC and U.S. State Department travel warnings and exercise prudence," Mermann-Jozwiak said.
She added that anyone associated with Bucknell who has traveled to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea where the CDC has issued a ban on nonessential travel due to the virus outbreak will not be allowed on the campus until they have self-quarantined for 21 days.
"Please be aware that the rapid and unpredictable global spread of COVID-19 could result in travel restrictions that delay your return to campus," Mermann-Jozwiak said.
In a message to students studying abroad or planning to study in another country, Susquehanna University said that since the disease is "fluid and can change rapidly," no student is required to make a decision now about summer or fall plans.
"We guarantee we will work with students to meet the cross-cultural requirement for graduation," the university said.