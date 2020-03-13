Susquehanna University has canceled its Sigmund Weis School of Business London program.
The university is arranging for all 21 students in the London program to return to their individual homes where they will complete their courses remotely.
“We are disappointed about the need for this action, as we know our students are,” said University President Jonathan D. Green. “But we have made this difficult decision in the best interest of our students’ personal health and well-being.”
Although Susquehanna does not have any reported cases of COVID-19, the university is taking additional steps in the interest of its employees.