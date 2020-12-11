Susquehanna University will not play winter athletics this season due to the pandemic.
University president Jonathan D. Green made the announcement in a letter released to the public on Friday.
Green said the university's highest priority is protecting students and employees from COVID-19.
He said school officials will monitor the conditions of the pandemic in regards to a potential return to athletics in the spring.
You can read the full letter below:
Dear Friends:
As we prepare for the return to campus in late January, I regret to inform you that we will not be participating in intercollegiate athletic competition during the winter season.
Our highest priority is the safety of our students and employees. In addition to the challenges that athletics present for masking and distancing, it is critical that we limit travel and contact with individuals from outside of our community until the virus has abated.
The NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition, Second Edition, states:
Given the uncertainties and lack of data for indoor sports that are not played in a bubble, concern remains about the possibility of increased risk of infection spread in the indoor sport setting.
Testing strategies are always contingent on the availability of ample testing supplies, laboratory capacity and the adequacy of turnaround time and access to testing.
They also caution against competition when there are, “Campus wide or local community test rates that are considered unsafe by local public health officials.” This week, Snyder County had a positivity rate above 18%.
Susquehanna University embodies the best of Division III athletics. We play at a high level, and we embrace the student-athlete model. Our athletes are students first, and we will not ask them to take on additional health risks associated with travel to other campuses and communities.
Yesterday, the Centennial Conference, in which Susquehanna is an associate member for football, announced the cancellation of conference competition and championships for all fall and winter sports during the 2020-21 academic year.
Although the Landmark Conference is expected to make its final decision in January, I wanted our student athletes to be made aware of our position before the end of the semester so they can plan accordingly and know that Landmark’s forthcoming decision will not change Susquehanna’s position.
I understand that this will come as a disappointment to many of our winter athletes, but I hope they know that this decision is driven by our commitment to their safety and the wellbeing of our entire campus community.
We will continue to monitor conditions as they affect the potential of competition in the spring season.
Yours ever,
Jonathan D. Green
President