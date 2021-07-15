SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s choir is the only collegiate ensemble chosen to perform at the American Choral Directors Association Eastern Region Conference to be held in Boston in February 2022.
The University Choir is among four ensembles selected from the state to perform at the biennial conference. Choirs from 10 other Northeast states will also perform.
“This is one of the highest honors a choir can attain and we will gladly carry the torch for Susquehanna to share our gifts with the ACDA choral community,” said Amy Voorhees, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities at Susquehanna. “Our student musicians overcame many challenges related to the pandemic in order for us to continue making music together. It is their commitment and willingness to work hard every day that has been critical to our success as an ensemble.”
Ensembles were selected through a blind audition process and were judged on technique, musicality and repertoire, including the diversity of the composers or arrangers presented.
— MARCIA MOORE