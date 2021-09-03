SELINSGROVE — Sigma Nu Tau, Susquehanna University’s honor society dedicated to entrepreneurship, was awarded the Gold Outstanding Chapter Award, the highest honor available, and was named as the first place overall outstanding chapter in the U.S.
To be eligible, a chapter must host a guest speaker, multiple chapter meetings, entrepreneurial student events, a pitch competition while its members maintain a 3.2 grade point average, according to the university announcement.
Among other programming successes, Susquehanna was specifically recognized for its annual House of Hawks business pitch competition, school officials said.
“I am elated that the work of our students and their dedication to our chapter has been recognized at this level,” said Emma Fleck, chair and associate professor of management and marketing and advisor to Sigma Nu Tau. “These awards are a testament to the caliber of our students, who have made our chapter something to be very proud of.”
The requirements for being invited to join the Sigma Nu Tau honor society are a major or minor in entrepreneurship, a 3.2 grade point average and junior standing.