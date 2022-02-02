Higher education institutions have a responsibility to encourage students to engage with diverse communities to help create understanding and racial equity, said Bucknell University’s Muslim chaplain Imam Muhammed Ali.
Speaking as part of a panel on Interfaith Service — Perspectives on Racial Equity in the Susquehanna Valley as part of the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Week at Susquehanna University, Ali joined Rabbi Nina Mandel of Congregation Beth El in Sunbury and Susquehanna University Christian chaplain Scott Kershner in providing their thoughts on the issue Wednesday night.
“To dismantle racism we have to start dismantling it within institutions,” said Mandel, who is also director of Jewish Life at Susquehanna.
Kershner said there is a need for diversified “spiritual care” on campuses to reflect the varied needs.
Ali, who also serves as chaplain in the federal prison system and at Geisinger Medical Center, said the focus has to be on building communities through mutual effort.
“We have to listen and understand one another,” he said. “We can’t change everyone. Change has to come from within.”
To accomplish that, Ali said, higher education institutions have a responsibility to make it “more consequential” by requiring students to engage with diverse communities.
“Finding those opportunities of great shared moral concern can unite us,” Kershner said.
Professor Laurence Roth asked the panel how to address racial inequity in the Valley, prompting Mandel to say that it is a challenge.
“The one thing I can do is point out connections,” she said, adding that that is where the work really starts.
Mandel recalled how she brought together a local group interested in reaching out to an African-American businesswoman in the community and when they did, the group balked when confronted by changes the woman suggested.
“What would it have cost you to make some of the changes,” mused Mandel. “Part of the solution is owning our responsibility.”
Sometimes what’s needed is even simpler to help bridge the divide, Ali said.
“There are small ways in which we can make people feel welcome. Smile,” he said. “God made beautiful diversity in the world. It is something we are to appreciate.”