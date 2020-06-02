Susquehanna University launched an investigation into the alleged use of racial slurs by a student on Tuesday.
“Numerous sources have provided us with a video that is reported to contain the off-camera voice of an admitted student uttering a reprehensible statement, including a racial slur and threatening language,” the Snyder County university said in a post on its official Twitter account around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The university said it will not “perpetuate the hateful message depicting on the recording by publishing its content.”
The Divisions of Student Life and Enrollment, along with several offices, are investigating the allegations.
“The University will take action with respect to the individual involved, as appropriate base on the findings of the investigation,” Susquehanna University said in the tweet.