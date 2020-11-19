SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University ranks among the best in the nation for undergraduate participation in study abroad, according to the Open Doors 2020 annual report on student mobility.
According to the report, which uses data from the 2018-19 academic year, Susquehanna ranks No. 1 in Pennsylvania and No. 12 nationwide for the percentage of students who studied abroad, with 100% of the student body completing at least one study-abroad program.
Susquehanna ranked fifth nationally for the total number of students who studied abroad during the 2018-19 academic year, with 518 students. The university ranked first in Pennsylvania and 10th nationally among baccalaureate colleges for the number of students who completed short-term study-abroad programs.
Susquehanna is one of only a handful of schools in the nation that requires a study-away experience for all students. Through the Global Opportunities program, students study in a culture different from their own for at least two weeks or as long as a semester. An overwhelming majority of students, about 95 percent, choose to study in another country. The rest complete their cross-cultural experience within the United States.
The 2020 Open Doors report, released by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education, provides a critical baseline on the state of international educational exchange prior to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 global pandemic has had a profound impact on our ability to send our students abroad,” said Scott Manning, dean of global programs at Susquehanna. “However, despite this, we have still found ways to provide a cross-cultural experience for our students because we believe it is integral to their post-graduate success in a world that, as the pandemic has demonstrated, is increasingly interconnected.”
— THE DAILY ITEM