SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has named DJ Menifee vice president for enrollment following a nationwide search. Currently director of admission at Butler University, Menifee will join Susquehanna on May 4.
As a member of Susquehanna’s senior leadership, Menifee will oversee a team of 20 in the offices of admission and student financial services, and serve as the university’s strategy and policy leader on all matters relating to student enrollment.
Menifee has worked in the field of college admission for the past 12 years. Most recently he served as director of admission at Butler University, Indianapolis, since 2016, prior to which he served as associate director of admission at Knox College, Galesburg, Ill.
Menifee currently serves as a director on the board for the National Association for College Admissions Counseling and has served on the executive boards for Indiana and Illinois Associations for College Admissions Counseling.
