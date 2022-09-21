SELINSGROVE — Not until he was in college did Amir El-Chidiac begin finding books that represented his background and experiences.
"I remember viscerally not seeing myself in books growing up," said El-Chidiac, an Arab-American who has lived in various parts of the world, including Hawaii and London. "It's important for people to see themselves represented in nuanced ways, not archetypes or stereotypes. When you don't see yourself it makes you feel alone, depressed, afraid."
A librarian at Susquehanna University's Blough-Weis Library, El-Chidiac is co-facilitating a new Social Justice Book Club with Nici Baer, interlibrary loan assistant, that launched this week during Banned Books Week.
Open to the public, the book club is the brainchild of librarian Amanda Boyer, a Selinsgrove native, who wanted to provide a "safe space where students could learn and discuss social issues. I wanted to bring people from all across the university — and larger community — together to talk about social justice in an effort to keep us moving forward on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility topics."
Boyer teamed with the university's Office of Inclusive Excellence to start the book club Monday which will feature a discussion of "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe which, in 2021, was the most challenged book in the U.S. as efforts to ban it played out across the country.
Several people showed up at the first meeting held at the library to discuss the issue of book banning.
Brooke Mitchell, an SU sophomore, said she was interested in becoming "more socially literate" and looked forward to a structured meeting to having a dialogue.
"Instead of just reading, having real discourse interests me," she said.
Rachana Sachdev, an associate professor of English and coordinator of faculty inclusion and diversity, said censoring books is a "political" act and an attempt by both conservatives and liberals to control what people are exposed to. "It's very deliberate, very planned and very frightening."
According to the American Library Association (ALA)'s Office for Intellectual Freedom, there were 729 challenges to library, school and university materials and services in 2021 which resulted in nearly 1,600 individual book challenges or removals. Most of the books targeted for censorship were written by or about black or LGTQIA+ community.
The most banned book in the U.S. is George Orwell's 1984 and most challenges are initiated by parents at school libraries, according to the ALA.
Dan Ruppel, a theater professor, said his grandmother was a librarian.
I'm especially opposed to banning books," he said. "I'm terrified to see how much (Gender Queer) is being banned."
The community is invited to attend the next two book clubs planned for 5 p.m. Oct. 11 and Nov. 21 in Room 104 at the Blough-Weis Library.
"If there's interest, we'll keep it going," said library director Rob Sieczkiewicz.