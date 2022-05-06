SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s radio station WQSU is the winner of several awards from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) and the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.
WQSU was recognized for its outstanding use of digital media by sophomores Thomas Garrity and Erin Geouque by the PA Association of Broadcasters and Best Promotion Director for seniors Andrea Repetz and Shannon Eaton was awarded by IBS.
The station also received the Judge’s Merit Award for Home Assistant Promotion from the association and Best On-Air Pledge Drive from IBS.
WQSU was the only college radio station in Pennsylvania to win an Intercollegiate Broadcasting System award this year, general manager Dawn Benfer said.
“I am so pleased with the hard work our students put forth. Every day I continue to be impressed by the staff at WQSU,” Benfer said. “Their enthusiasm and passion for broadcasting is contagious to not only me but our entire university community.”
WQSU is the state’s largest student-run radio station under 10,000 students. It is open to students of all majors and minors with opportunities to join the music, news, promotions, productions, sports and sales departments in addition to being an on-air DJ.