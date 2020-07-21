Susquehanna University is ranked among Pennsylvania’s Top 10 universities by College Magazine.
The university was specifically recognized for its Global Opportunities program in which students study off-campus for up to a semester.
College Magazine ranked the best colleges in Pennsylvania based on academics, student life, notable alumni, location and life after graduation. Penn State was ranked first, followed by Penn, Villanova, Pittsburgh, Temple, Kutztown, Susquehanna, Lehigh, Carnegie Mellon and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Susquehanna was among the first in the nation to require every student to have a meaningful cross-cultural experience, according to a university press release. Even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, when travel has been limited, Susquehanna students are still completing their cross-cultural requirements remotely.
“We’ve been able to capitalize on the strong partnerships we have with overseas universities to offer virtual experiences so students can have peer student-to-student interactions and still have the same preparatory and reflection that they always do,” said Scott Manning, dean of global programs at Susquehanna.
“At Susquehanna, we view the impact the cross-cultural experience has on students is so vital that we instantly found ways to accommodate our intercultural learning goals,” Manning said. “It’s just part of the culture here and it’s clear that it’s also very important to our students.”