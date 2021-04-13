SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University President and Reading Area Community College (RACC) reached a transfer agreement that will offer guaranteed admission to Susquehanna for RACC graduates to pursue their bachelor’s degree.
RACC students who submit a letter of intent to enter Susquehanna prior to completing 30 transferable credit hours will be guaranteed admission into a bachelor’s degree program with third-year (junior) status at Susquehanna upon completion of their Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree. Applicants will also be eligible for an academic scholarship from Susquehanna of up to $31,000 per year and be eligible for an additional $5,000 scholarship from Susquehanna per year if students are members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
This is the second articulation agreement Susquehanna has joined in the past year. In September 2020, Susquehanna signed an articulation agreement with Harrisburg Area Community College that offers guaranteed admission to Susquehanna for associate-degree graduates to pursue their bachelor’s degree.