SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Network for Vocation in Undergraduate Education to expand internship programs.
The grant will allow the university to expand a 2021 pilot program also supported by NetVUE that placed students in environmental internships with regional partners including Trout Unlimited and the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.
The funds will support five summer internship positions each year and institute weekly vocational exploration and professional development programming for these interns and all other natural and social sciences summer research and intern participants.
"We are grateful to NetVUE for recognizing the value in the work we are doing at Susquehanna in the sciences to offer students real-world experience while also supporting our research partners and regional employers," said Kathy Straub, dean of the university's School of Natural and Social Sciences. "This funding will enable us to expand these opportunities, and also to develop additional programming to help students explore career possibilities that align with their strengths and goals."
NetVUE is a nationwide network of colleges and universities formed to enrich the intellectual and theological exploration of vocation among undergraduate students. This initiative is administered by the Council of Independent Colleges with support from Lilly Endowment Inc. and members’ dues.
