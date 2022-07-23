SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has been recognized as an innovator and national leader for its business and study-abroad programs in the 39th edition of the Fiske Guide to Colleges.
The guide cites Susquehanna’s challenging academics, central curriculum, small class sizes, internship and research opportunities, and emphasis on service and Susquehanna’s competitive athletic teams.
The guide also recognizes the university’s accredited Sigmund Weis School of Business, making particular note of its international internship opportunities and semester-abroad program in London. Also singled out are Susquehanna’s Common Reading program, which has been written about in the New York Times, its 3+2 cooperative engineering program and the socioeconomic diversity of its students with 98 percent receiving financial aid.
Among prospective students, their parents and their high-school counselors, the Fiske Guide to Colleges is considered an authoritative sources for college information. The guide’s selection process is based on questionnaires completed by current students and administrators, as well as campus visits and supplementary research conducted by the editorial staff.
The Fiske Guide to Colleges was originally compiled by Edward B. Fiske, who served as education editor of The New York Times for 17 years, and is updated annually by the Fiske editorial team.