Susquehanna University’s chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America ranked among the top four campaigns nationally and first in Pennsylvania for its organ donation awareness campaign.
The award was presented by Donate Life Pennsylvania, a collaborative initiative between the Gift of Life Donor Program, the Center for Organ Recovery & Education, and the state departments of Health and Transportation.
The state award includes a $1,000 prize. Winners were chosen by representatives of organ donation organizations across the state.
In April, Susquehanna's PRSSA chapter encouraged students, faculty and staff to register as organ donors. Students conducted research, created a logo, theme and a variety of promotional pieces to raise awareness. Their campaign included on-campus outreach as well as a social media component.
PRSSA is a national organization with approximately 300 chapters in colleges and universities across the United States.
“We’re honored that Donate Life Pennsylvania has recognized the design, creativity and implementation of our event,” said Linda Burkley, faculty advisor to PRSSA and lecturer at Susquehanna. “This was a tremendous learning experience for PRSSA members, who saw the results of their ideas and efforts. We garnered over 20,000 social media impressions and 48 new organ donor registrations, which is huge for a campus our size.”
Awards will be given in October at the PRSSA National Conference in San Diego. The national award winner will also be announced at this time.