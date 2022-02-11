Susquehanna University has overhauled its Public Safety Department with new leadership and a shift in focus to being more service oriented.
The school has renamed the department Campus Safety and tapped as its director Chris Bailey, the university’s facilities director for the past 12 years who will oversee both departments.
Bailey said he has past experience in the role having worked about eight years as public safety director at Wilkes University.
The changes in the Campus Safety office came from the university’s “renewed emphasis on a student-centered experience” and the CenSUs Task Force, an anti-racist initiative, said Mike Coyne, vice president for finance and administration.
“We looked closely at survey feedback and student focus group input, which included them sharing they did not ‘feel safe’ despite what seemed to us like significant infrastructure in public safety,” Coyne said. “Our intent behind the shift in direction within Campus Safety has been to make students feel more like the university is helping them to succeed and protecting their personal safety as opposed to monitoring their behavior and seeking to penalize them. It is a fine line to walk, but our goal is for our students to see that our safety specialists are another team in the Division of Student Life that supports them.”
Bailey said the “rebranding” of the department also came about in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and anti-police sentiment.
As Campus Security director, he oversees a staff of 14, including nine full-time specialists who used to be referred to as public safety officers.
“We are still making sure the physical safety of campus residents are being served,” Bailey said, while also addressing the well-being of students.
The chief investigator in the office is a retired state police officer. However, Bailey said, as the school searches to fill one vacant specialist position they’re looking for someone with skills in social services and mental health.
“We do have a sense of a need for more crisis management. We all know (students) have an ever increasing amount of mental health issues,” he said. “It is a balance because there still needs to be traditional policing, but more and more we’re being called on to be counselors.”
Bailey’s staff has been in training throughout the week to address crisis situations, handle people dealing with trauma and assess suicide risks.