SELINSGROVE — Members of Susquehanna University’s Class of 2021 said they are excited but sad to end their college journey and begin life away from the people they became friends with.
During the 2021 graduation ceremony held at the James W. Garrett Sports Complex Field House, new graduates hugged and shared memories of college, including their experiences with schooling during COVID-19.
“It’s been an interesting — to say the least — last few years,” Rachel Seiler, 22, of New Jersey, said Saturday. “It’s all very bittersweet.”
Seiler stood with her friend and fellow graduate Brooke Boes, 21, also of New Jersey and shared memories the two made in the past four years.
“We will be staying in touch after today,” she said. “We became friends and even got to study abroad together.”
The field house was packed with friends and family members waiting to see their loved ones walk to their seats for their final day at Susquehanna.
“It’s a great day but sad day as well,” Seiler said. “We are excited to go out and start life but it will be very sad to say goodbye to the friends we have made.”
Emergency medicine physician, veteran and CNN Hero Sudip Bose delivered the 2021 commencement address to the 510 students during two graduation sessions Saturday.
Bose was recognized as a CNN Hero for serving as the U.S. physician who treated former Iraq President Saddam Hussein after his capture. He served in the military for 12 years, one of the longest continuous combat tours by a military physician since World War II, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star. In 2014, Bose founded The Battle Continues, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans fight health battles beyond combat. He divides his time as a practicing emergency physician at the Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas, and teaching as a clinical professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the University of Illinois College of Me
“As you get out in the world, sometimes you nail it on the first try, sometimes you’re hanging like a bug upside down swinging like a twig,” Bose said. “Get up. Get up again. You don’t rise to the occasion; you sink to the level of your training.”
Bose virtually delivered the keynote address to a live audience at Susquehanna’s 163rd commencement.
University President Jonathan Green congratulated the graduates for the lengths they went to ensure a successful on-campus learning experience for those who wanted it.
“You have seen first-hand how truly interdependent we are. We are able to be here today because you chose to work as a community for the common good, and nearly every setback we experienced resulted from a moment when someone lost sight of that,” he said. “As leaders, you must always choose the common good. Class of 2021, you are graduating into a world of unprecedented complexity and challenge, but I am hopeful because I know what you can do.”
To comply with health guidelines due to the pandemic, the university took several precautions, including staggering commencements, limiting each graduate to four guests and seating attendees in specified groups.
Masks were also required indoors and outdoors on campus and all participating students were tested for COVID-19.