SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University students were all over campus on Thursday helping 624 first-year students move in before the opening of the university’s 165th academic year.
Paige Kutyla, a first-year student, said she has been looking forward to moving in for a while.
“I’m extremely excited. I am ‘nervicided,’” said Kutyla, a creative writing and editing/publishing major from New Jersey.
She said she wanted to come to Susquehanna for its travel abroad program and said the creative writing program was excellent.
She said she was not nervous about being away from home.
“It’s only a couple hours from home. I can have time to myself,” Kutyla said.
Her mother, Maryann, said the college experience will give her daughter more independence. She said Paige is her first child off to college.
Lauren Edwards, of Woodbridge, Virginia, said she was grateful others were on hand to help unload her family’s two cars. She came with her parents, Taylor and Melissa Edwards.
“I’ve been very excited to move in. It’s been good,” Edwards said.
Edwards, an engineering major who plays lacrosse, said the sport was a factor in her decision to attend Susquehanna. She said she was not worried about being away from home.
Amelia Wallace, a senior, said she wanted to help give students a better welcoming experience.
The marketing major said some advice she would give new students is to be open-minded and try to make new friends. However, she cautioned students not to pack too much home decor as a rookie mistake some make, she said.
At the convocation ceremony in the afternoon, university President Jonathan Green encouraged students to be fully engaged in the next four years of their lives. Green mentioned the connectedness of in-person gatherings.
Green said every spring, seniors lament that their four years went by too fast and scramble to make every possible remaining connection.
“My fear is that you will miss out on truly life-changing relationships because of your own fear of missing out on superficial virtual engagements,” Green said.
“Put down your phones and revel in being here with each other,” said Green. “Dive in and make the most of your time here because we need you to be enlightened and able leaders prepared and eager to steer our weary world to better times.”
According to the university’s public relations manager Amanda O’Rourke, Susquehanna’s Class of 2026 represents 12.5 percent of a pool of 6,555 applicants. She said the incoming class has an average grade point average of 3.66. The class includes 61 students who were in the top 10 of their high school graduating class, seven valedictorians and three salutatorians.
Students hail from 19 different states, with most coming from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Connecticut as well as nine countries including Brazil, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Kenya, Philippines, Qatar and Ukraine.
Nineteen percent of Susquehanna’s incoming students are from historically under-represented groups, racial and ethnic populations that are disproportionately represented in higher education. Twenty-one percent are the first members of their families to go to college and 25 percent are receiving Federal Pell Grants to support their Susquehanna education.
Arianna Sivio, a senior double majoring in political science and public policy with a minor in international studies and president of the Student Government Association, focused on Susquehanna’s 2022-23 theme of renewal.
“When I started my own story here, I was desperately searching for a fresh start. As a person who experienced bullying all throughout high school, I became quiet and reserved. I went to school and did what was needed and that was all. It wasn’t that I didn’t want more than that, I just didn’t feel like I could. I knew that moving away from home, while terrifying, was going to bring me the peace and comfort that I needed to start over,” Sivio said.
“You’re soon going to realize that there’s an interesting type of beauty that comes with starting over. You find yourself doing things that maybe you never thought you would do, or could do,” she said. “Be open, trust that you’ve learned enough in the last few years to lunge into this new chapter.”