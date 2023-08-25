and Rob Inglis
SELINSGROVE — Nearly 600 freshmen arrived on Susquehanna University’s Selinsgrove campus Thursday.
At the opening convocation of the university’s 166th academic year, President Jonathan Green encouraged the Class of 2027 to seize opportunities available to them.
“You are arriving here at a moment when humanity is at an existential crossroads. We are always at a crossroads, but this one is different in that the path to a better future has probably never been more immediately dependent on education, and especially a liberal-arts education,” Green said. “Almost any college or university will prepare you in applied skills. Liberal arts colleges enhance this by focusing on practical wisdom, helping students learn how to be the change they want to see in the world.”
The 594 first-year students include 18 international students from 17 countries and residents from 30 states. Thirty-two percent of the members of the Class of 2027 have declared majors in the School of Natural and Social Sciences and 25 have declared majors within the Sigmund Weis School of Business.
Among them was Kyle Meyer, an accounting major from Manheim.
“I was really tentative about this whole process” but the dozens of upperclassmen who greeted freshmen and helped carry their belongings to residence halls made move-in day easy, he said.
For Carly Zambrano, a biology major from New Jersey, “It was a nice warm welcome.”
In addition to her studies, freshman Abigail Haskell said she’s looking forward to participating in track and the beekeeping club.
“I was doing a (campus) tour and found it,” the biology major from New Jersey said of the bees kept at the Center for Environmental Education and Research.