SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University Wind Ensemble will perform at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) annual conference — one of the highest honors for a Pennsylvania ensemble.
The concert will feature Susquehanna clarinet instructor Anthony Poehailos and will be held Thursday, April 7 at the Kalahari Resort in the Pocono Mountains under the direction of Eric L. Hinton, director of bands and associate professor of music at Susquehanna.
“This is one of the highest honors an ensemble can achieve, and we look forward to showcasing the talents of our students and the strength of Susquehanna’s music program for this community,” Hinton said.
Each year, dozens of scholastic and community music ensembles audition for a chance to perform at the annual PMEA conference. Considered the premier annual event for professional development and attended by music educators from across Pennsylvania, the conference showcases the work of musicians from Pennsylvania and beyond.