SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale returns next month for its first live performances in two years.
The Chorale will perform its holiday tradition, A Candlelight Christmas, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. 15th St., Sunbury.
From the opening candlelight processional to the final ringing-in of Christmas, Candlelight Christmas is modeled after the famous Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols from King’s College in Cambridge, England. The program includes singing, piano, organ, harp, flute and cello. Featured local soloists include Christopher Lottes, Maya Caron, Katie Kelley and Joanna Rees.
The Chorale includes 60 members including four new scholarship students from Bucknell and Susquehanna Universities, and many new adult voices. The next auditions will be in January.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for students and must be purchased in advance either online at www.svcmusic.org or by calling 570-547-0455. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Patrons must be vaccinated and masks are required. Seating will be limited for social distancing. For more information about this performance and future performances, visit www.svcmusic.org.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO