SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society donated more than $600 to the Degenstein Community Library to be used for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that donates books to children from the ages 0-5 every month. About 350 children registered in the Sunbury area and over 200 children are on a waiting list. For only $25 per child per year, books can be placed in children’s hands directly in their homes.
The Degenstein Community Library partners with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, which serves as the fiscal agent for the Susquehanna Valley.
