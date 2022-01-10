Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.

MONTOUR

GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER

Date of report: 12/23

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SENSENIG PRODUCE

Date of report: 12/21

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DANVILLE HAMPTON INN

Date of report: 12/16

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ST JOSEPH SCHOOL

Date of report: 12/16

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 12/10

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DANVILLE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 12/10

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GALERA DOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Date of report: 12/10

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering. Middle shelf, along right side of walk-in cooler, observed with food debris accumulations.)

GEORGE’S MEAT SHOP

Date of report: 12/10

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the retail store area -renovation going on.)

NORTH CENTRAL SECURE TREATMENT UNIT

Date of report: 12/10

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE VENUE AT LIBERTY VALLEY

Date of report: 12/10

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHEROKEE TAP ROOM INC.

Date of report: 12/03

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer.) 2(Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.)

NORTHUMBERLAND

SNYDER’S RESTAURANT

Date of report: 12/30

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WAYSIDE INN

Date of report: 12/30

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

INDEPENDENCE FIRE CO

Date of report: 12/29

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MERTZ MEATS

Date of report: 12/29

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 2(Cheese and cut vegetables held at 45°F, in the food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

PENN JERSEY MART #5

Date of report: 12/29

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SPORTS ZONE

Date of report: 12/29

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EXPRESS MART/SUBWAY #51121

Date of report: 12/28

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)

MCDONALD’S #12259

Date of report: 12/28

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHEETZ #216

Date of report: 12/28

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BUZZ‘S PIZZA & SUB SHOP

Date of report: 12/22

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Self closers on employee restroom door and ladies restroom door not working.)

CHINA COOK

Date of report: 12/22

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RESCUE HOSE CO.

Date of report: 12/22

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CONEY ISLAND LUNCH

Date of report: 12/21

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GREEK ISLE CAFE, THE

Date of report: 12/21

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Eggs are served undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory on the new breakfast menu is not provided to the consumer.)

ROSIE’S CAFE

Date of report: 12/17

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FIREHOUSE WINERY

Date of report: 12/16

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OLD STEEL AUCTION HOUSE

Date of report: 12/16

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(ventilation hood does not have a complete set of filters.) 2(Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.) 3(Facility is operating with a spring loaded faucet in the restroom which does provide free-flowing water for 20 sec.)

RITA’S BAKESHOP

Date of report: 12/16

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Pastries and pies held at 46°F, in the display case area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

WALMART FUEL STATION #2481

Date of report: 12/16

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Four value “T” with individual shut-offs installed on mop sink downstream of atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

BLUE SPRUCE INN

Date of report: 12/15

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 2(Loose rubber door gaskets and lid observed on the chest freezer unit producing frost/ice accumulation.)

FIVE STAR PROGRAM

Date of report: 12/15

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MAY’S DRIVE IN

Date of report: 12/15

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Flooring, in the gas cylinder area, is damaged/broken and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)

THE TWO OWLS

Date of report: 12/15

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #208

Date of report: 12/15

Town: Milton

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker — against building code.) 2(Two holes in wall adjacent to water heater/dish sink in storeroom.)

KULPMONT BROTHERS

Date of report: 12/14

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MOSS GARDEN BAKERY & CAFE

Date of report: 12/14

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as beard cover.) 2(Chicken observed being reheated on steamtable.) 3(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

NEW CHINA KING

Date of report: 12/14

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN JERSEY FOOD MART #9

Date of report: 12/14

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Microwave oven does not meet the safety standards specified in the Code of Federal Regulations. Heavy burn/scorch along lower left corner of inside door face.) 2(Food facility had an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 3(A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.)

SCICCHITANO’S BUONO PIZZA

Date of report: 12/14

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEST END FIRE CO #5

Date of report: 12/14

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINGLE’S BI-LO FOODS #735

Date of report: 12/13

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(12 cans of Similac Advanced baby formula observed for sale with sell by dates of 1 NOV 21. All were pulled from sale.) 2(Accumulation of dust on ceiling cooling units and lights in meat room and meat walk-in cooler.) 3(Deli walk-in cooler has condensate forming and freezing on uninsulated coolant lines to ceiling cooling unit. Condensate is dripping onto boxes of products on back shelf. Catch drips with bucket and re-insulate lines. Do not store any product under leaks.) 4(Several areas of rust bleeding through painted walls in meat and deli coolers. Areas are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.)

OAKLYN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 12/13

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WORK FOUNDATIONS +

Date of report: 12/13

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BERTONI‘S PIZZA

Date of report: 12/10

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROUTE 11 COFFEE & CREAM

Date of report: 12/10

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: xxx

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

THE BREAKING BREAD CO

Date of report: 12/08

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food was held at 45°F, in the small food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

D & D FAMILY RESTAURANT

Date of report: 12/07

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Spray bottle of sanitizer not labeled as to contents.)

WEIS MARKET, INC. #21

Date of report: 12/07

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed boxes of ice cream stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)

SUBWAY

Date of report: 12/06

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BROC’S PRODUCE

Date of report: 12/03

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHINA III

Date of report: 12/03

Town: Paxinos

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DAL’S PIZZA AND SUBS

Date of report: 12/03

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SPRINGFIELD BANQUET HALL, THE

Date of report: 12/03

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNBURY SOCIAL CLUB

Date of report: 12/03

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WHATNOT SHOPPE & CAFE

Date of report: 12/03

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN STORE #40406A

Date of report: 12/02

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FRONT STREET STATION

Date of report: 12/01

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Ice in all area stored with no barrier between it and the soda tubing) 2(Observed microwave equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Hood vent above grill also excessively greasy and dirty) 3(eggs stored above meat products) 4(Shrimp on cold bar held at 57 °F, rather than 45°F or below as required.) 5(no label of food type or date.) 6(Ribs observed stored in cooler unwrapped, uncovered) 7(Ladies room exhaust fan full of debris)

J R’S MINI MART

Date of report: 12/01

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Mop not being hung to air dry: left in bucket of dirty water.) 2(The handwash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by cooking equipment and not accessible at all times for employee use.)

JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 12/01

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 12/01

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180°F (final rinse cycle never turned in).)

SNYDER

CHINA HOUSE BUFFET

Date of report: 12/29

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKETS STORE #226

Date of report: 12/29

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Bandsaw is not being cleaned with hot water before using with different types raw animal-derived foods.) 2(Meat room hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply sinks at the time of this inspection) 3(The handwash sink located in the meat room area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)

AMATO’S PIZZA

Date of report: 12/22

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AUNTIE ANNES CINNABON CAFE

Date of report: 12/22

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCDONALD’S #2916

Date of report: 12/22

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA STORE #3049

Date of report: 12/22

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUSHI MASA

Date of report: 12/22

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed filter screens, in the hood area, with heavily encrusted grease and soil accumulation.)

THE VILLA THERESA

Date of report: 12/22

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)

WICKED DOG GRILLE

Date of report: 12/22

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DEO’S KITCHEN

Date of report: 12/17

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ETZLER BUTCHER SHOP

Date of report: 12/17

Town: Beaverton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JB’S PIZZERIA

Date of report: 12/17

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed in slicing area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as beard cover.) 2(Pizza dough and preparation units held at 45°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

LAUVER’S FAMILY TRADITIONS RESTAURANT

Date of report: 12/17

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINS GROVE BREWING CO LTD

Date of report: 12/17

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY #52838

Date of report: 12/17

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

IGA #051

Date of report: 12/13

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN 40410A

Date of report: 12/09

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food in food preparation unit was held at 46°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. No hot dogs/sausage affected during inspection.)

HOOPLA’S EXTREME

Date of report: 12/09

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOTEL MIDDLEBURGER

Date of report: 12/09

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIT STOP

Date of report: 12/09

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.) 2(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the employee restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.)

ALINE COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 12/02

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MARZONI’S BRICK OVEN & MICROBREWERY

Date of report: 12/02

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN VIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Date of report: 12/02

Town: Penns Creek

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed five 50-pound bags of potatoes stored directly on the floor in storeroom area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in storeroom area: approximately 70 rodent droppings observed.) 3(Food employees observed in preparation/serving areas, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)

TOM’S EATERY AT FOX CROSSING

Date of report: 12/02

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION

AMAMI JR AND ESPRESSO BAR

Date of report: 12/30

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PANERA BREAD #1740

Date of report: 12/29

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.) 2(Three food prep employees observed wearing watches.)

PURITY CANDY

Date of report: 12/29

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TOWN TAVERN

Date of report: 12/29

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Dust accumulation on fan guards in walk-in cooler.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted in kitchen, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

WHITE DEER TWP FIRE HALL

Date of report: 12/23

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTRY CUPBOARD

Date of report: 12/22

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ELIMSPORT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Date of report: 12/22

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NATURAL FOOD & GARDEN STORE

Date of report: 12/22

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DUNKIN DONUT OF LEWISBURG

Date of report: 12/20

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LEWISBURG PHARMACY

Date of report: 12/20

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WENDYS #19116

Date of report: 12/20

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Some areas of dust accumulating on ceiling tiles and walls surfaces in kitchen.)

AMAMI KITCHEN & ESPRESSO BAR

Date of report: 12/16

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

Date of report: 12/16

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Buildup of black mold-like residue on caulking line behind 3-compartment sink.)

LA PRIMAVERA ITALIANO

Date of report: 12/16

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SILVER MOON SHOP & DINE RESTAURANT

Date of report: 12/16

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNOWFOX-WEIS #31

Date of report: 12/16

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HUMINGBIRD LUNCH STAND

Date of report: 12/14

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOSTWICK MARKETPLACE

Date of report: 12/09

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Numerous small flies observed around mop sink in dishwashing room. Manager will contact pest control service for treatment.)

HICKORY FARMS

Date of report: 12/09

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MANCINI’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Date of report: 12/09

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No ServSafe available for review.) 2(Buildup of food splash and from hands on refrigerator front exteriors in hallway to dish room.) 3(Accumulation of grease and dust on hood filters.)

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA REST

Date of report: 12/07

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

S&S FARMS COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 12/07

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALL STAR BAGELS

Date of report: 12/06

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen, not being stored in sanitizer solution.)

APPLEBEE’S #3323

Date of report: 12/06

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Buildup of dropped food and miscellaneous debris on walk-in freezer floor.)

EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

Date of report: 12/06

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKETS #031

Date of report: 12/06

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #15976 (NEW BERLIN)

Date of report: 12/06

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HARVEY’S FOOD MART — NEW BERLIN

Date of report: 12/02

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed wearing bracelets on arms.) 2(No sanitizer test strips could be located during inspection.) 3(Handsink observed with buildup of grime in basin, green scrub pad and steel wool. Handsink to be clean to sight and touch, available for use at all times and used for handwashing only.)

MAPES FARM FRESH, LLC

Date of report: 12/02

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION COUNTY SPORTSMENS CLUB INC

Date of report: 12/02

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Tags

Trending Video