Food service location inspections from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.
MONTOUR
GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
Date of report: 12/23
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SENSENIG PRODUCE
Date of report: 12/21
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DANVILLE HAMPTON INN
Date of report: 12/16
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ST JOSEPH SCHOOL
Date of report: 12/16
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 12/10
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DANVILLE PRIMARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 12/10
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GALERA DOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Date of report: 12/10
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering. Middle shelf, along right side of walk-in cooler, observed with food debris accumulations.)
GEORGE’S MEAT SHOP
Date of report: 12/10
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the retail store area -renovation going on.)
NORTH CENTRAL SECURE TREATMENT UNIT
Date of report: 12/10
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE VENUE AT LIBERTY VALLEY
Date of report: 12/10
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHEROKEE TAP ROOM INC.
Date of report: 12/03
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer.) 2(Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.)
NORTHUMBERLAND
SNYDER’S RESTAURANT
Date of report: 12/30
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WAYSIDE INN
Date of report: 12/30
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
INDEPENDENCE FIRE CO
Date of report: 12/29
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MERTZ MEATS
Date of report: 12/29
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 2(Cheese and cut vegetables held at 45°F, in the food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
PENN JERSEY MART #5
Date of report: 12/29
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SPORTS ZONE
Date of report: 12/29
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EXPRESS MART/SUBWAY #51121
Date of report: 12/28
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)
MCDONALD’S #12259
Date of report: 12/28
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHEETZ #216
Date of report: 12/28
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BUZZ‘S PIZZA & SUB SHOP
Date of report: 12/22
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Self closers on employee restroom door and ladies restroom door not working.)
CHINA COOK
Date of report: 12/22
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RESCUE HOSE CO.
Date of report: 12/22
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CONEY ISLAND LUNCH
Date of report: 12/21
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GREEK ISLE CAFE, THE
Date of report: 12/21
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Eggs are served undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory on the new breakfast menu is not provided to the consumer.)
ROSIE’S CAFE
Date of report: 12/17
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FIREHOUSE WINERY
Date of report: 12/16
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OLD STEEL AUCTION HOUSE
Date of report: 12/16
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(ventilation hood does not have a complete set of filters.) 2(Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.) 3(Facility is operating with a spring loaded faucet in the restroom which does provide free-flowing water for 20 sec.)
RITA’S BAKESHOP
Date of report: 12/16
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Pastries and pies held at 46°F, in the display case area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
WALMART FUEL STATION #2481
Date of report: 12/16
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Four value “T” with individual shut-offs installed on mop sink downstream of atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
BLUE SPRUCE INN
Date of report: 12/15
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 2(Loose rubber door gaskets and lid observed on the chest freezer unit producing frost/ice accumulation.)
FIVE STAR PROGRAM
Date of report: 12/15
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MAY’S DRIVE IN
Date of report: 12/15
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Flooring, in the gas cylinder area, is damaged/broken and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)
THE TWO OWLS
Date of report: 12/15
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #208
Date of report: 12/15
Town: Milton
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker — against building code.) 2(Two holes in wall adjacent to water heater/dish sink in storeroom.)
KULPMONT BROTHERS
Date of report: 12/14
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOSS GARDEN BAKERY & CAFE
Date of report: 12/14
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as beard cover.) 2(Chicken observed being reheated on steamtable.) 3(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
NEW CHINA KING
Date of report: 12/14
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN JERSEY FOOD MART #9
Date of report: 12/14
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Microwave oven does not meet the safety standards specified in the Code of Federal Regulations. Heavy burn/scorch along lower left corner of inside door face.) 2(Food facility had an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 3(A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.)
SCICCHITANO’S BUONO PIZZA
Date of report: 12/14
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEST END FIRE CO #5
Date of report: 12/14
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINGLE’S BI-LO FOODS #735
Date of report: 12/13
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(12 cans of Similac Advanced baby formula observed for sale with sell by dates of 1 NOV 21. All were pulled from sale.) 2(Accumulation of dust on ceiling cooling units and lights in meat room and meat walk-in cooler.) 3(Deli walk-in cooler has condensate forming and freezing on uninsulated coolant lines to ceiling cooling unit. Condensate is dripping onto boxes of products on back shelf. Catch drips with bucket and re-insulate lines. Do not store any product under leaks.) 4(Several areas of rust bleeding through painted walls in meat and deli coolers. Areas are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.)
OAKLYN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 12/13
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WORK FOUNDATIONS +
Date of report: 12/13
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BERTONI‘S PIZZA
Date of report: 12/10
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROUTE 11 COFFEE & CREAM
Date of report: 12/10
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: xxx
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
THE BREAKING BREAD CO
Date of report: 12/08
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food was held at 45°F, in the small food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
D & D FAMILY RESTAURANT
Date of report: 12/07
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Spray bottle of sanitizer not labeled as to contents.)
WEIS MARKET, INC. #21
Date of report: 12/07
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed boxes of ice cream stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)
SUBWAY
Date of report: 12/06
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BROC’S PRODUCE
Date of report: 12/03
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA III
Date of report: 12/03
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAL’S PIZZA AND SUBS
Date of report: 12/03
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SPRINGFIELD BANQUET HALL, THE
Date of report: 12/03
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNBURY SOCIAL CLUB
Date of report: 12/03
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WHATNOT SHOPPE & CAFE
Date of report: 12/03
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN STORE #40406A
Date of report: 12/02
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FRONT STREET STATION
Date of report: 12/01
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Ice in all area stored with no barrier between it and the soda tubing) 2(Observed microwave equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Hood vent above grill also excessively greasy and dirty) 3(eggs stored above meat products) 4(Shrimp on cold bar held at 57 °F, rather than 45°F or below as required.) 5(no label of food type or date.) 6(Ribs observed stored in cooler unwrapped, uncovered) 7(Ladies room exhaust fan full of debris)
J R’S MINI MART
Date of report: 12/01
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Mop not being hung to air dry: left in bucket of dirty water.) 2(The handwash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by cooking equipment and not accessible at all times for employee use.)
JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 12/01
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 12/01
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180°F (final rinse cycle never turned in).)
SNYDER
CHINA HOUSE BUFFET
Date of report: 12/29
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKETS STORE #226
Date of report: 12/29
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Bandsaw is not being cleaned with hot water before using with different types raw animal-derived foods.) 2(Meat room hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply sinks at the time of this inspection) 3(The handwash sink located in the meat room area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)
AMATO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 12/22
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AUNTIE ANNES CINNABON CAFE
Date of report: 12/22
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCDONALD’S #2916
Date of report: 12/22
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA STORE #3049
Date of report: 12/22
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUSHI MASA
Date of report: 12/22
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed filter screens, in the hood area, with heavily encrusted grease and soil accumulation.)
THE VILLA THERESA
Date of report: 12/22
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)
WICKED DOG GRILLE
Date of report: 12/22
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DEO’S KITCHEN
Date of report: 12/17
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ETZLER BUTCHER SHOP
Date of report: 12/17
Town: Beaverton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JB’S PIZZERIA
Date of report: 12/17
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in slicing area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as beard cover.) 2(Pizza dough and preparation units held at 45°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
LAUVER’S FAMILY TRADITIONS RESTAURANT
Date of report: 12/17
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINS GROVE BREWING CO LTD
Date of report: 12/17
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY #52838
Date of report: 12/17
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
IGA #051
Date of report: 12/13
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN 40410A
Date of report: 12/09
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food in food preparation unit was held at 46°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. No hot dogs/sausage affected during inspection.)
HOOPLA’S EXTREME
Date of report: 12/09
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOTEL MIDDLEBURGER
Date of report: 12/09
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIT STOP
Date of report: 12/09
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.) 2(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the employee restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.)
ALINE COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 12/02
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MARZONI’S BRICK OVEN & MICROBREWERY
Date of report: 12/02
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN VIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Date of report: 12/02
Town: Penns Creek
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed five 50-pound bags of potatoes stored directly on the floor in storeroom area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in storeroom area: approximately 70 rodent droppings observed.) 3(Food employees observed in preparation/serving areas, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)
TOM’S EATERY AT FOX CROSSING
Date of report: 12/02
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION
AMAMI JR AND ESPRESSO BAR
Date of report: 12/30
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PANERA BREAD #1740
Date of report: 12/29
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.) 2(Three food prep employees observed wearing watches.)
PURITY CANDY
Date of report: 12/29
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TOWN TAVERN
Date of report: 12/29
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Dust accumulation on fan guards in walk-in cooler.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted in kitchen, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
WHITE DEER TWP FIRE HALL
Date of report: 12/23
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTRY CUPBOARD
Date of report: 12/22
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ELIMSPORT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Date of report: 12/22
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NATURAL FOOD & GARDEN STORE
Date of report: 12/22
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DUNKIN DONUT OF LEWISBURG
Date of report: 12/20
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LEWISBURG PHARMACY
Date of report: 12/20
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WENDYS #19116
Date of report: 12/20
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Some areas of dust accumulating on ceiling tiles and walls surfaces in kitchen.)
AMAMI KITCHEN & ESPRESSO BAR
Date of report: 12/16
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
Date of report: 12/16
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of black mold-like residue on caulking line behind 3-compartment sink.)
LA PRIMAVERA ITALIANO
Date of report: 12/16
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SILVER MOON SHOP & DINE RESTAURANT
Date of report: 12/16
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNOWFOX-WEIS #31
Date of report: 12/16
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HUMINGBIRD LUNCH STAND
Date of report: 12/14
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOSTWICK MARKETPLACE
Date of report: 12/09
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Numerous small flies observed around mop sink in dishwashing room. Manager will contact pest control service for treatment.)
HICKORY FARMS
Date of report: 12/09
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MANCINI’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Date of report: 12/09
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No ServSafe available for review.) 2(Buildup of food splash and from hands on refrigerator front exteriors in hallway to dish room.) 3(Accumulation of grease and dust on hood filters.)
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA REST
Date of report: 12/07
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
S&S FARMS COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 12/07
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALL STAR BAGELS
Date of report: 12/06
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen, not being stored in sanitizer solution.)
APPLEBEE’S #3323
Date of report: 12/06
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of dropped food and miscellaneous debris on walk-in freezer floor.)
EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
Date of report: 12/06
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKETS #031
Date of report: 12/06
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #15976 (NEW BERLIN)
Date of report: 12/06
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARVEY’S FOOD MART — NEW BERLIN
Date of report: 12/02
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed wearing bracelets on arms.) 2(No sanitizer test strips could be located during inspection.) 3(Handsink observed with buildup of grime in basin, green scrub pad and steel wool. Handsink to be clean to sight and touch, available for use at all times and used for handwashing only.)
MAPES FARM FRESH, LLC
Date of report: 12/02
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY SPORTSMENS CLUB INC
Date of report: 12/02
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None