LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Growers' Market returned to Lewisburg this summer after eight years outside the borough.
The market, which will run every Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. until October, is located along the 100 block of South Sixth Street just southwest of Hufnagle Park. All food is organic, pesticide-free and grown by the vendors.
"This is a grower's-only market," said co-manager Lynn Yocum. "Every person here at the stands is the person who grows the food, picks the food, washes the food, brings the food. We can't sell anything not grown by ourselves."
The market started in Hufnagle Park about 17 years ago but moved around to different locations. It was located in the Brookpark area in East Buffalo Township for the last eight years, said Yocum.
Older members retired, and the remaining members decided to relocate the market to its current location in May and start rebuilding it. It was welcomed by borough officials and Bucknell University students and staff, said Yocum.
"It was a really nice place (at Brookpark) with an open space and big parking lot, but you had to drive over," said Yocum. "Now we have professors at Bucknell coming home from the day. A lot of them live downtown. They prefer it over here. We've had amazing student responses. They're interested and happy we're back downtown."
The amount of stands varies throughout the year between four and nine. Vendors sell fruit, vegetables, flowers, maple syrup, homemade lemonades, bread, eggs, culinary herbs and produce and dog treats. They often have alcohol vendors and live music.
"You can be guaranteed your stuff is fresh, your stuff is local," said Yocum. "You can cut down on your carbon footprint, you can support local business, you can get high-quality nutrient-dense food. You can talk to the farmer if you're interested in what the actual product is, where they got their seed from, the different varieties, how they grew it."
Co-manager Meesh Tarsa, of Sunbury, and owner of the Tarsa Family Farm sells seasonal fresh fruit, heirloom produce and honey lemonade.
"Everything we grow ourselves," said Tarsa. "Most of us are sustainable in some way. We talk to people about methods and gardening. It's incredibly supportive, and we have a customer base who appreciates the level of quality food we have."
It's also a place to gather, said Tarsa.
"It's great to get people outside and eating fresh fruits and vegetables, and to learn about how to cook with love and care," she said.
Amanda Unzueta, of Lewisburg, said she has been a supporter of the market for years and was happy to see it return to the borough.
"This is Lewisburg," she said. "We're a walking community. This is why Lewisburg is awesome. By the park is where it should be."
Unzueta said she enjoys the organically grown produce by local residents.
"And the people," she said. "I've known some of them for years. I like to mingle with the people I know so well, see friends and do the social community thing."
Katie Spotts and Zoe Stcyr, of Lewisburg, visited the market for the first time on Friday.
"We saw it online and we wanted to see what they have," said Spotts. "We live down the street and thought we'd check it out."
They purchased street corn from Chef Patrick Gillan, owner of Male Leaf Provisions.
"It's really good," said Stycr. "It's cheesy and buttery."
Gillan said he cooks "Canadian comfort food" because his father is originally from Canada.
"Everything here is produced by the people here," he said. "That's a rarity."
Taylor Lightman, the executive director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods, said the market adds "huge value" to the borough. He comes every week.
"Residents have access to locally grown fruits and vegetables, and it's just a short walk or bike ride away," he said.