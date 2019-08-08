Snyder County Sheriff John Zechman is planning for a crowd at Friday's public sale as the Susquehanna Valley Mall goes on the auction block.
To accommodate a large crowd, Zechman will hold the public sale of the mall and three other properties in the courtroom at the Middleburg courthouse at 1:15 p.m.
The bank that holds the mortgage on the Monroe Township shopping mall, U.S. Bank National Association, filed a petition for the county to sell the mall to recoup nearly $33.4 million owed by Susquehanna Valley Mall Associates (SVMA).
Calls to SVMA representative Bill Hamilton were not returned.
Zechman said the mall could be taken off the sale list if SVMA negotiates a settlement with the bank or files for bankruptcy.
He said it's not unusual for a property to be removed from the auction block at the last minute right before the public sale is set to begin.
"At this point we're going ahead with it," he said Thursday morning of the lack of response from SVMA.
Bob Garrett, president and CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, has said he anticipates a change in mall ownership but doesn't expect it will lead to any visible changes at the mall.
The mall opened in 1978 and in the last decade has suffered a series of losses in tenants, including anchor stores Bon Ton, Sears and J.C. Penney.