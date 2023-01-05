SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna Valley Mediation Inc. (SVM) will offer free mediation training for adults who want to volunteer to serve as mediators at its mediation center.
Susquehanna Valley Mediation Center is a non-profit agency, established in 2010, that offers people in conflict the opportunity to discuss their differences in a safe and neutral setting, with mediators facilitating conversation. All mediators at the SVM center are trained volunteers. SVM mediators help people in conflict, including those facing a range of family conflict, custody and divorce, eldercare, neighborhood, family, landlord/tenant, prison reentry, and employment.
The training will be a combined virtual/in-person training. The in-person portion will be held over two weekends, Feb. 24-26 and March 10-11, at SVM’s Selinsgrove office on 713 Bridge St. The first weekend, the training will be Friday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m., then Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and lastly, Sunday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second weekend will be Friday, March 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trainees must attend all sessions on both weekends plus, 8 hours of virtual practice sessions on Zoom to complete the required 40 hours of training.
Susquehanna Valley Mediation will be holding two Prospective Volunteer Mediator Info Sessions, one on Monday, Jan. 23, from 7-8 p.m. and the second one on, Thursday, Jan. 26, from 10-11 a.m. These sessions will help interested individuals learn more about the trainings before officially committing.
Training is free to those who commit to serve as active volunteer mediators at the SVM center for at least two years. A limited number of training slots are available for those seeking training without serving as volunteers; tuition for these trainees is $750. Scholarships are available. Training will be facilitated by the SVM’s Executive Director, Susan Jordan, a certified mediator and trainer with the Institute for the Study of Conflict Transformation Inc.
Applications for training will be reviewed by staff on a first come, first considered basis; potential trainees should submit applications as soon as possible, but no later than Feb. 10. Applications for mediator training are available by calling the center at 570-374-1718, emailing casecoordinator@svmediation.org, or by visiting SVM’s website, svmediation.org/become-a-mediator.