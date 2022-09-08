SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna Valley Mediation, Inc. (SVM) will offer free mediation training for adults who want to volunteer to serve as mediators at the center.
The training will be a combined virtual/in-person training. The in-person portion will be held over two weekends, Oct. 21-23 and Nov. 4-5, at SVM’s Selinsgrove office on 713 Bridge St. The first weekend, the training will be held Friday 5-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second weekend will be Friday 5-8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trainees must attend all sessions on both weekends plus, 8 hours of virtual practice sessions on Zoom to complete the required 40 hours of training.
Training is free to those who commit to serve as active volunteer mediators at the SVM center for at least two years. A limited number of training slots are available for those seeking training without serving as volunteers; tuition for these trainees is $750. Scholarships are available. Training will be facilitated by the SVM’s Executive Director Susan Jordan, a certified mediator and trainer with the Institute for the Study of Conflict Transformation, Inc.
Susquehanna Valley Mediation is a nonprofit agency that offers people in conflict the opportunity to discuss their differences in a safe and neutral setting, with mediators facilitating conversation. All mediators at the SVM center are trained volunteers. SVM mediators help people in conflict, including those facing a range of family conflict, custody and divorce, eldercare, neighborhood, family, landlord/tenant, prison reentry, and employment.
Applications for training will be reviewed by staff on a first come, first considered basis; potential trainees should submit applications as soon as possible, but no later than Oct. 14. Applications for mediator training are available by calling the center at 570-374-1718, emailing casecoordinator@svmediation.org, or by visiting SVM’s website, svmediation.org/become-a-mediator.
— THE DAILY ITEM