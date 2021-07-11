RIVERSIDE — Model aircraft of all sizes buzzed above the grassy fields of Danville Airport on Saturday for the Susquehanna Valley Modelers first fly-in at the local club’s new home.
The club leased 3 acres from the airport to practice and host public events. Saturday’s was its first sanctioned event since the field was dedicated on May 1.
About 40 registered pilots flew remote-controlled aircraft as a record amount of visitors from the public stopped in to have a look, said Dave Hughes, president, Susquehanna Valley Modelers.
“If you look around, you see the trailers. Nobody has just one,” Hughes said of the dozens and dozens of aircraft carefully laid in a grass field outside the many parked trailers.
Kevin Ziegmann doesn’t have just one. Between he and his dad, they had at least five on hand. Both are members of Wings of Williamsport RC Club. They visited Danville Airport to support a neighboring club.
“It’s nice, wide open, flat; beautiful place to fly,” Ziegmann said.
Modeling is a hobby often passed on among family. Ziegmann said his dad got him into it when he was just 2 years old. Now, Ziegmann said his wife is into the hobby.
“I’ve been flying for just over 35 years myself,” he said.
Mark Radcliff, is District 3 vice president of the Academy of Model Aeronautics. His district covers Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Radcliff said Saturday’s event not only brought attention to the hobby, it also brought attention to potential opportunities at the small airport where full-scale aircraft also land and takeoff.
“Sometimes people think model airplanes and full-size airplanes don’t mix. This is living proof that if done properly it can work,” Radcliff said.
The fly-in continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. The public is welcome to watch. Find the airport at 903 Sunbury Road, Riverside. For more about Susquehanna Valley Modelers, visit www.modelaircraft.org/club/susquehanna-valley-modelers.