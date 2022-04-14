The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale, an educational outreach program of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale, will present its first in-person concert since November 2019. The spring concert, Songs of Spring, will take place on Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 400 North Market St., in Selinsgrove.
The all-ages performance will be directed by Coleen Renshaw and Verlaine Shaw serves as accompanist.
The Camerata group includes Anthony Franklin, of Lewisburg, Tiffany Posner, of Selinsgrove, Ellie Schaeffer, of Selinsgrove, Mathieu Strong, of Hughesville, and Sophia Strong, of Hughesville. The Valley Singers group includes Maya Caron of Selinsgrove, Mason Clark, of Selinsgrove, Madison Leininger, of Milton, Alexis Marshall, of Lewisburg, Nikolai Strong, of Hughesville, Ella Swartz, of Middleburg, and Patrick Williams, of Middleburg.
“This concert features the music of spring. We will entertain patrons with several songs about frogs, crawdads, the spring season and a favorite spring pastime on a windy day. It has been my pleasure to work with these children as we learned many new things about singing,” said Coleen Renshaw, youth chorale director.
The program will include the following songs, among many others: "Come to My Garden," "Muddy Water," "Maybe This Time," "The Bull Frog," "Robin’s Egg is Blue," "Singin’ in the Rain," "Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz and "Let’s Go Fly a Kite." The program features several students who will be singing solo sections, as well as five individual soloists.
Tickets for the performance are $10 for adults and $5 for students; 6 and under are free. Tickets are available at SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455 or at the door.
The youth chorale is currently looking for children who enjoy singing to be part of its program. The fall session begins in August with registration and auditions. Children from grade 3 to grade 12 are welcomed into the Preparatory, Camerata, or Valley Singers ensembles. Rehearsals will take place on Monday evenings and a concert is planned for November. The singers will join the Susquehanna Valley Chorale in the annual Christmas Candlelight concert in December.