Bucknell University’s Ninth Annual Sustainability Symposium will address a simple question with a difficult answer heading into Earth Day: Is it really too late to late when it comes to climate change?
The university’s Center for Sustainability and the Environment (BCSE) will address climate change and environmentalism at the symposium titled “Is it Really Too Late? Hope, Agency and Change.” The event begins on Friday — Earth Day — and runs through Saturday in the Elaine Langone Center (ELC).
The event will bring together faculty, staff, students and community stakeholders for a forum to share research, teaching, creative works and collaborations to generates discussion.
“Radical hope serves as the foundation of future research, teaching and community engagement where it takes courage, collective efficacy and action to not only envision a just future for human and natural communities, but to actually enact change,” says Shaunna Barnhart, BCSE’s Place Studies program director. “That’s why we are bringing the community together for this event because we need to come together to take collective action now to preserve our world.”
The symposium will feature a welcome and keynote panel discussion by Sachem Hawkstorm, Hereditary Chief of Schaghticoke People, at 6 p.m. on Friday in the ELC’s Forum (Room 272). Hawkstorm is an advocate for rights of indigenous peoples and focuses on issues surrounding cultural heritage, education and tribal sovereignty. Along with leading People’s Climate marches in 2014 and 2017, he also works to strengthen unity among East Coast indigenous tribes such as the United Confederation of Taino People and the Ramapough Lenape Tribal Nation of New Jersey, among others.
Saturday will feature a 10 a.m. panel discussion entitled “Radical Hope through Food,” featuring Joe Detelj, owner, Dreamcatcher Farm; Kurt Nelson, director, Bucknell religious & spiritual life, organizer of the University’s “Food, Faith & Justice” spring break service trip; Allison Hess, Vice President of Geisinger’s HealthServices; and Theresa Dollar, a biology major and Bucknell student farm leader. The session will be moderated by Professor Clare Sammells, anthropology, a cultural anthropologist with research interests in food and tourism.
Additional topics to be discussed during the symposium include art and the environment, climate, community, ecosystems, energy, food, human rights, humanities and climate change, management, planning, United Nations sustainable development goals, and water.
While the symposium is a free, public event, those attending must complete the registration form. More information may be obtained at bcse@bucknell.edu or 570-577-1490.