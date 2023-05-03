SELINSGROVE — For a second time in two months, Susquehanna University president Jonathan Green has addressed the campus community about an alleged racist act.
Early Wednesday evening, Green sent a note to the campus regarding the discovery hours earlier of the drawing of two swastikas on a whiteboard in an Apfelbaum Hall classroom.
"Let us be clear: this is an antisemitic symbol of hate," he wrote. "Swastikas have long been used to terrorize Jewish people and promote a white supremacist agenda."
Green added that he was reiterating the same message he gave in early March after a "Black Lives Matter" banner on Degenstein Campus Center was vandalized.
A visiting Penn State student has been charged with institutional vandalism but told police he was so intoxicated he didn't know what the banner's message was when he tore it off the building. Two Susquehanna University students who were with him have been disciplined by the school.
"As I wrote in March (following the banner vandalism), 'Hate does not belong here. Bigotry, racism, sexism, and acts of prejudice toward others based upon their religion, their gender identity, or that of those they choose to love do not belong here," Green said in notifying the campus about the latest incident.
He said an investigation is taking place into the drawing of the swastikas and two previous reports and encouraged anyone with information to contact Campus Safety or members of the college's Inclusive Excellence staff.
A temporary sign will be installed in the classroom where the swastikas were drawn and training will be held to address acts of antisemitism, he said.
Classes at SU are winding down for the fall semester and commencement is slated for May 20.