SUNBURY — City council members accepted a $129,600 grant Monday night from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program toward the Sunbury Wetlands Ecological Education Park (SWEEP) project.
The Community Conservation Partnerships Program is offered through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
Funding collected for SWEEP construction in 2023 now totals $260,000.
According to former Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich, who is in charge of the project, the DCNR grant required a 50-percent match that the 1994 Charles B. Foundation approved.
Karlovich also told council he received a $500 rental equipment grant from Jo's Equipment and Supply, of Winfield, for volunteers to use, as well as 12 8-foot treated cedar posts to be used to hang signs from while on the new trails.
That donation came from Karlovich's mother, Barbara Galdu, who lives in Kentucky. Karlovich made the 12-hour trip to pick up the posts, he said.
"I want to say thank you for everything you are doing for this project," Councilman Jim Eister said to Karlovich after council members accepted the donations. "You are doing a great job."
The SWEEP project site sits between Line and Race streets and North 6th and North 8th streets.
Construction will include forming a trail along the wooded area for people to walk, sit on benches and read various educational signage that will be placed throughout the property.
The “wetland portion” is 0.87 acres within the 4.45-acre area and consists of six different city-owned parcels, Karlovich said.
Council also approved hiring three part-time police officers for shifts in the city when needed. Shamokin Dam Police Chief and former Sunbury Police Chief Tim Bremigen, his son, Riley Bremigen, and Jake Shipman, who both work for Shamokin Dam, will start to fill in shifts for the city, according to Police Chief Brad Hare.
Hare said the city's police department is bogged down with work and the new officers will be a huge help when they are needed to work.
Council meets again on Sept. 26 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, on Market Street.