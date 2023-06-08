MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Community Pool will host two two-week sessions of swim lessons this month and in July.
The first session will run from June 19 until June 30 and the second will run from July 10 to July 21.
Swim lesson signups will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in person at the Mifflinburg Community Park or by phone, 570-966-2181, beginning at noon. The pool is located at the Mifflinburg Community Park along North Fifth Street.
The pool opened May 31 and will be open until Aug. 20. General admission is from 1 to 8 p.m. daily.