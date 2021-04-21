LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners appointed Kathy Swope to represent Union County on the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial.
According to www.america250pa.org, the Pennsylvania Commission was established by the legislature and governor in 2018 to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration in 2026. The Pennsylvania Commission will focus on the state’s role in the founding of the United States, and the impact of its people on the nation’s past, present and future.
Swope is vice chair of the Union County Historical Society. She will plan activities for Union County for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO