PENNS CREEK — T&D Cats of the World operators spent Sunday calming neighbors about a hoax of a lion on the loose.
The rumor spread quickly on social media over the weekend and Jenn Mattive Beaver at the wild animal refuge said she received several private messages from worried neighbors.
"They were concerned about getting the animal back safely but I told them, 'No, nothing is, or was, loose,'" Beaver said Monday. "The only thing the lions did all day was roll over and bask" in the sun.
The animal sanctuary was established 30 years ago by her father, Terry Mattive, who along with Beaver, her brother, T.J. Mattive, and several volunteers help him care for about 600 creatures, including lions, tigers, bears, monkeys and birds.
At no time in the past three decades has a wild animal escaped from an enclosure at the 35-acre property in Snyder County, she said.
"The public would certainly be notified" of a large wild animal escape, state Game Commission Warden Harold Malehorn said.
The family has informal protocols set up in the event of an animal escape that includes alerting the public and contacting the Pennsylvania State Game Commission and local emergency officials.
"We wouldn't want anyone to get hurt," Beaver said.
A retired state police trooper, Terry Mattive called state police in Selinsgrove on Sunday afternoon to assure them no animal was prowling outside the sanctuary.
Beaver said police told her father that they had been receiving phone calls about an escaped wild cat for two days and never bothered to contact T&D Cats "because they knew it wasn't true. They knew we would have called them."
Malehorn reached out to the Mattives Sunday afternoon after reading on social media that a horse had been killed by a wild animal. That also turned out to be false, Beaver said.
"I can 100 percent say it was false," said Malehorn who received no reports of a horse or other animal being killed by a wild cat.
The T&D Cats facility and enclosures used for the large cats and other beasts are inspected regularly by the state Game Commission and U.S. Department of Agriculture, he said.
The state Game Commission even uses the sanctuary as a training field for new cadets to demonstrate the proper caging of large wild cats and other animals.
"The Mattives are well-respected throughout the Northeast," said Malehorn, who said he doubts that any large cat would leave the property since it has been well-fed and cared for there for so many years.
"It's a little bit frustrating," said Beaver of the rumors of a lion escape and coverup, who added that her father quipped that it was unfortunate the rumors didn't swirl until close to the opening of the refuge to the public on the first weekend of May.