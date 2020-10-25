PENNS CREEK — Lions, tigers and bears continued to wow children of all ages as they strolled the pathways of T&D’s Cats of the World on Saturday for a Halloween event.
T&D’s Trek & Treat kicked off at noon on Saturday with children and adults enjoying the company of the monkeys, deer and other wild animals as people enjoyed a scavenger hunt on paper, due to COVID-19.
T&D’s co-owner Jennifer Mattive handed out the forms and stickers of the animals for children to find answers on the scavenger hunt so they could win candy at the end of the tour.
“We are happy with the number of people that came and participated,” she said. “We had to do something different this year because of COVID-19 and people are enjoying themselves.”
Airanna Whitmer, 5, of Mifflinburg, said she was having a blast and loved that she got to see and feed her favorite animal.
“I love the deer,” she said. “It is so cool I got to feed them.”
Micah Whitmer, 8, of Mifflinburg, loved the bear.
“I want to get a pet bear,” he told his family. “They are so nice.”
Other children looked for their favorite animals, including Kylie Stabler, 3, of Middleburg.
“This is fun,” she said while looking at a lama. Rose Selvey, 9, of Middleburg, agreed. “This is a fun day here,” she said. “I love seeing all the animals.”
Mattive said she was thrilled to see everyone having a good time, staying socially distanced, and wearing a mask.
“It’s a bit different this year, but we are all glad everyone had fun.”