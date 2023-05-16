DANVILLE — Runners are once again lacing up for the Memorial T-Rail 5 Mile Run, a running tradition spanning more than four decades.
The race kicks off at 9 a.m. May 27 in Danville’s Memorial Park. Walkers and runners are welcome. Post-race celebrations will include awards, refreshments and door prizes.
Formerly known as the "Danville Marathon," the Memorial T-Rail Run is one of the area's longest-running races bringing hundreds of runners together each Memorial Day Weekend. Established in 1978, the race has been organized by a handful of dedicated committee members and race directors over its 40-plus year history. The race is currently directed by George and Robin Adams, a father/daughter duo who share a passion for running and the town of Danville.
The 43rd annual event will honor the race’s tradition of philanthropy by donating race proceeds to the Good Samaritan Mission, a faith-based, nonprofit mission serving adults and children in Montour County and surrounding areas. From providing free clothing and household items to combating food insecurity in the Danville Area School District, the Good Samaritan Mission operates a variety of well-established programs to serve those in the community who need it most.
Race registration is open and available at memorialtrailrun.com. Fees are $25 for pre-registered runners or $30 for day-of registration. The first-place male and female finishers each receive a $100 gift card to Elite Feet, and medals will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each age category.
More information about the race, its history, and the Good Samaritan Mission is available online at memorialtrailrun.com.