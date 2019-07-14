SELINSGROVE — Trista Hackenberg is fighting breast cancer for the second time since 2016.
Hackenberg, a Snyder County resident going through chemotherapy now, said she participated in the 10th annual Ta-Ta Trot in Selinsgrove on Saturday morning to bring awareness and to honor those fighting like she is. As a member of Team Hakuna Matatas, Hackenberg was one of 892 people who ran, jogged or walked around Selinsgrove Area High School.
"This is something I really enjoy doing just to be with people who want to make a difference like we do," she said.
Her teammate Chris Vonneida said he is participating for Hackenberg and his late grandmother who also battled breast cancer.
"I do it to support all the people out there trying to fight the fight and make sure they can be helped," he said.
Melanie Rohrbach, of Sunbury, is a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed in 2013.
"I do this to give hope and inspiration so they know you're not alone," she said. "I can be an inspiration to those going through it now."
Ta-Ta Trot President Lisa Pfleegor, a six-year breast cancer survivor, said the 5K run/walk has raised about $500,000 in the past nine years and brought in more than $300,000 in profit to help find a cure for breast cancer. The cost this year was $25 per adult and $15 per child between 5 and 12 years of age.
"If we don't, who is going to do this?" said Pfleegor. "Cancer has touched every single one of us in one way or another. It's not just breast cancer, it's all cancer. We just chose to focus on breast cancer because that's where we started."
This year’s proceeds benefit Evangelical Community Hospital’s Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, Geisinger Health System’s Marie Lamey Fund, PA Breast Cancer Coalition and Penn State Cancer Institute.