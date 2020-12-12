The Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 12, through Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in accordance with the governor’s latest state-wide restrictions.
The plan is to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The holiday exhibit, A Holiday Jewel Box at a County Gem: Quilts, Silver and Jade at the Taber continues through Jan. 16.
While the Taber Museum is closed, staff will be available via phone at 570-326-3326 and email info@tabermuseum.org, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Christmas Eve Day, Christmas and New Year’s Day. For updates, visit the website www.tabermuseum.org.